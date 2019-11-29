Reports: Khatib's Chances Still High, Aoun, Shiite Duo Still Open to Hariri's Return

The chances of Samir Khatib to lead the new government are still high and President Michel Aoun, Hizbullah and the AMAL Movement are not opposed to the re-designation of caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri, media reports said on Friday.

“Samir Khatib is still an option and his chances could be higher than those of other candidates in light of the pressing situations,” informed sources told LBCI television, noting that Hariri has not suggested another candidate.

A political source informed on the negotiations meanwhile told the TV network that “communication channels are open with Samir Khatib and his chances are calmly rising.”

The source added that General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim is playing a role in the negotiations.

Information obtained by MTV meanwhile said that Aoun “does not mind a new government led by Hariri” but “does not want to wait indefinitely.”

MTV also reported that Hizbullah and AMAL are still open to Hariri’s return to the PM post and that they will not endorse any candidate not enjoying Hariri’s consent.