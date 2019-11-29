Kubis Discusses 'Urgently Needed' Measures with Salameh

U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis said he met Friday with Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh and discussed with him measures “urgently needed to stop the further deepening” of the economic crisis and to increase the ability of the banking sector to cope with the pressures.

“Formation of a credible and competent government that can regain the trust of the people and of the international partners of #Lebanon is the priority,” Kubis tweeted.