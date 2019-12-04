Protests, Road Blockages after Reported Consensus on PM

Protests and road blockages resumed around various Lebanese regions on Wednesday denouncing reported consensus on businessman Samir Khatib to lead the new government.

In the northern city of Tripoli, protests kicked off early on Wednesday where protesters gathered in front of universities, schools, state institutions preventing access for employees, the National News Agency reported.

The protesters also gathered in front of the main entrance of Tripoli’s port preventing trucks and employees from access amid heavy deployment of security forces, said NNA. They also prevented access of employees to the central telecommunications offices in Qadisha and the offices of OGERO.

NNA said Tripoli’s protesters also blocked the Minieh-Abdeh highway with dirt mounds.

In the eastern city of Baalbek, campaigners rallied in front of the central bank chanting slogans in protest at the bank’s policies, said NNA.

In Akkar’s Halba, several roads were blocked with burning tires and metal barriers. Protesters also forced the closure of banks in the city.

Moreover, the road in Saadnayl was blocked by protesters and the Lebanese army brought in reinforcements to reopen it. Several protesters were arrested in the process, LBCI said.

Demanding an overhaul of the entire political class since October 17, protests showed non abating even after reports emerged on Tuesday that a partial agreement has reportedly been reached on the new prime minister and form of the new government.

Outgoing PM Saad Hariri publicly announced Tuesday that he endorses the nomination of the engineer and businessman Samir Khatib for the PM-designate post.

Reports said political talks to name a premier-designate have made major progress, amid a reported meeting between Khatib, President Michel Aoun and Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil.

Over the past weeks, politicians failed to agree on the shape and form of a new government. Hariri had insisted on heading a government of technocrats, while his opponents, including Hizbullah, want a Cabinet made up of both experts and politicians.

It was not clear how the protesters who have been demonstrating against widespread corruption and mismanagement in the country would respond to the possible formation of the government. The frustrated protesters have resorted to road closures and other tactics to pressure politicians into responding to their demands for a new government.

They have insisted that a new Cabinet be made up of independent figures that have nothing to do with the ruling elite that have been running the country since the 1975-90 civil war ended.

On Tuesday evening, a number of protesters staged a sit-in outside Khatib's residents in Beirut's Tallet al-Khayyat area to reject his reported nomination for the PM post.