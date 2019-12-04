Former PMs Denounce ‘Violations’ against Constitution and PM Post, Aoun Replies

Three former prime ministers on Wednesday denounced “gross jurisdiction violations” of the constitution, that drew a prompt reply from President of the Republic, and indirectly criticized a leading candidate to lead the new Lebanese government, Samir Khatib, without naming him.

“Any candidate for premiership who agrees to engage in (parliamentary) consultations on the form of the government and its members prior to his official designation to form a government, contributes to violating the constitution and weakening the position of the prime minister," said ex-PMs Najib Miqati, Fouad Saniora and Tammam Salam in a joint statement.

The statement added: “Ex-PMs are appalled by the blatant violation of the Taef Accord, the Constitution and the jurisdictions of lawmakers and PM-designate, through parliamentary consultations binding for the President to conduct.”

“Anticipating the parliamentary consultations and innovating a leading candidate for the premiership, was what President Michel Aoun and caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil have done, as announced by Bassil himself,” added the statement.

Khatib, the head of a major contracting and construction company, was recently nominated for the post of premiership to succeed Hariri.

Hariri resigned on October 29 bowing to the demands of people and anti-government protests sweeping the nation since October 17.

Media office of the Presidency immediately replied to the ex-Premiers’ statement stressing that the President “did not violate the Constitution and Taef.”

“Consultations conducted by President of the Republic do not violate the Constitution, or Taef Accord. The Constitution does not specify a timeframe to complete the binding parliamentary consultations, nor does it set a timeframe for the PM-designate to form a government,” said the Presidency on Twitter.