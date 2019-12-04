Berri: All Parties Have Expressed Readiness to Offer Concessions

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday said “things are very positive” regarding the political talks to name a PM-designate, noting that “all parties have expressed readiness to offer concessions.”

“No one should evade responsibility amid the financial and economic crises that we are going through,” Berri told MPs during the weekly Ain el-Tineh meeting, stressing the need to “bolster national partnership to face the pressing challenges whose flames are burning the Lebanese.”

Berri’s political aide Ali Hassan Khalil and Hussein Khalil, the political assistant of Hizbullah’s secretary general, had held talks overnight with caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who reportedly told them that he endorses the nomination of the contractor Samir Khatib for the PM post.