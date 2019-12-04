Al-Rahi Describes Call for PM Consultations as 'New Dawn'

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Wednesday described the Presidency’s call for binding parliamentary consultations to name a PM-designate as a “new dawn” for Lebanon.

“Today I want to talk about a delightful thing and a saddening thing. The delightful development is that the Presidency has announced that the consultations will begin on Monday, and this means that Lebanon will witness a new dawn,” al-Rahi said during a prayer in Bkirki.

“The saddening news is that three people have committed suicide over the past days due to financial hardships and it is very agonizing when a person ends their life because they can’t provide money and decent living to their family,” the patriarch added.

“Today we pray for the souls of these young men and so that the relevant authorities speed up the formation of the government,” al-Rahi said, cautioning that “this state of recession affects all institutions and leads to laying off citizens from their jobs.”