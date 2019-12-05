Geagea Says Proposed Govt. Nothing but 'One-Sided Govt.'

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Thursday noted that the proposed techno-political government is “nothing but a one-sided government.”

“The techno-political government that the ruling forces are proposing today is nothing but a one-sided government, seeing as its technocrats are mere fronts for the same political forces who have pushed people inside and outside Lebanon to lose confidence in the country,” Geagea said after a meeting for the Strong Republic bloc.

“What’s needed today is a government that works according to scientific and economic backgrounds and with a new approach characterized with integrity, competence, objectivity and impartiality, which would restore the lost confidence in Lebanon,” the LF leader added.

Warning that Lebanon has become “in the middle of the storm of financial and economic collapse,” Geagea called for “an immediate revival operation and a mighty, revolutionary salvation plan that draws inspiration from the revolution and its spirit and meets its demands, away from the approach of obstinacy and the distribution of shares.”

Saad Hariri had tendered his government’s resignation on October 29, bowing to pressure from massive and unprecedented popular protests that erupted on October 17.

Protesters had demanded the formation of an independent technocrat government but media reports have said that the ruling political forces have agreed to form a techno-political cabinet led by prominent contractor Samir Khatib.

The Presidency has meanwhile scheduled the binding parliamentary consultations to name a new PM for Monday.