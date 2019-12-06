Aoun Says Govt. Formation Helps Unlock CEDRE Funds
President Michel Aoun on Friday said that the stern financial measures taken in the country are "temporary because of the current financial conditions."
Aoun, who spoke during a meeting with international investment bankers, said that dealing with the economic and financial crisis will be the priority of the new government once it's formed.
He added that offshore exploration for oil and gas will begin in January and would boost the country's credentials.
Aoun has called for binding consultations with heads of parliamentary blocs to name a new prime minister on Monday.
He added that the formation of a new Cabinet would help friendly countries release $11 billion in loans and grants made by international donors at the CEDRE conference in Paris last year.
He forgot to mention these are loans and not grants to pay off Lebanon's mounting and uncontrollable debt.
Aoun and Hizbollah are the cause of Lebanon bankruptcy, lost of sovereignty, investment exodus and rule of the jungle. Cedar Revolution resulted in 6% GDP growth in 2006. We should have been the Singapore of the Middle east & Dubai of international business, and the regional headquarter of foreign corporations due to its human resources, education system, democratic system, plurality, entrepreneurial spirit, climate, sophistication and worldwide connections. They suffocated all our potential for personal gain. All culprits should be brought to trial.