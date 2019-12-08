Aude: Country Ruled by Armed Group and Person You All Know
Greek Orthodox Metropolitan of Beirut Elias Aude on Sunday decried that Lebanon is being ruled by one “person” and an “armed group.”
“Today, this country is being ruled by a person you all know, and no one is saying a word, and it is being ruled by a group hiding behind arms,” Aude said in a sermon marking the 14th anniversary of the assassination of the journalist Gebran Tueni.
“What has scared officials and is still scaring them is the voice of right and truth, the voice of the hungry and suffering people, the voice of everyone who cherishes the country,” Aude added.
“The ruling authority has been sentenced to death while the people and their country will only find resurrection and victory. The birth of a new Lebanon is nearing,” the metropolitan went on to say.
Commenting on the protests that have been sweeping the country since October 17, Aude said the Lebanese who are on the streets are “sacrificing a lot for the sake of a future whose fathers and grandfathers had waited but did not get.”
You said it. I will not expect others to stand to the plate to join him and openly say the same. God bless you
Not according to the people of the revolution. Did they ask you to appoint a "spiritual leader" and to choose him from a sect that 90%+ of the protestors don't follow?
Roniyo knows all about the sect of 90%+ of the protesters. He's a numbers guy. Just like, to name names, Gebran Bassil's and "al-Tayyar has the support of 80%+ of Christians". And it's as true and accurate and documented and uncontested. And what does this Audi guy know anyhow. He thinks that Jesus sits on the right of God when everyone who's in the know knows, that President Michel Aoun is who sits of the right of God and Gebran Bassil sits on the left. And God is only keeping the middle seat warn for when President Michel Aoun moves on to take his rightful seat. Audi should stick with what he's good at, making cars.
When the greek orthodox elite were ruling lebanon, under charles debbas, the country was in excellent shape. Until they repaced orthodox with maronite peasants promoted to become army types, and it went downhill from there.
Worse. When they replaced foreign ministers,the Charles Malek and Fouad Boutros with shias then with maronite puppets like bassil then our image in the world plummeted.
So Roniya, 3a rassak th sect that 90% dont follow.