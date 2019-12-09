Aoun Vows to Eradicate 'Malicious Germ of Corruption'

President Michel Aoun on Monday pledged to eradicate what he called “the malicious germ of corruption,” in a tweet marking the International Anti-Corruption Day.

“We will continue to work with all our effort and energy to eradicate the malicious germ of corruption which has infiltrated the country’s health and institutions as well as the mentalities of a lot of individuals,” Aoun tweeted.

He also called for turning integrity into “an approach, culture and lifestyle.”

Aoun’s remarks come amid an unprecedented popular uprising against corruption in the country.