Aoun Expresses Relief over Lebanon Support Meeting
President Michel Aoun on Monday expressed relief over the meeting that the International Support Group for Lebanon will hold Wednesday in Paris, thanking France for making the initiative in coordination with the U.N.
Aoun’s remarks were voiced in a meeting with U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis.
The president told Kubis that Lebanon will send an official delegation to the meeting, hoping it will yield practical results, especially amid “the critical economic circumstances that the country is going through.”
Kubis for his part briefed Aoun on the measures that have been taken in order to convene the meeting, noting that the event will send a strong signal on ISG’s commitment to helping Lebanon.
The meeting will be held amid the absence of an active government in Lebanon, a dire economic and financial crisis, and unprecedented street protests against the entire political class.
I have the utmost respect and deepest admiration for General Aoun who is now president and a Shia Imam for relieving himself over Lebanon Support Meeting.
I will make it short and simple... As long as Ebola will keep its weapons, we shall not get significant help!
I strongly disagree with you. Everyone wants to profit from these Loans, Don't think Lenders are incorruptible.
Proof of my theory is the simple fact that no matter the level of mismanagement Lenders see in Lebanon's public accounts, they still clinging to their determination of granting those Loans! Sorry to inform you, but apparently everyone Lenders and Borrowers are together in the process of sinking Lebanon into debts.
Read thoroughly the Cedre agreement. You will understand my point.
They all know that the grants will somehow end up in the politician's pockets unless there are meaningful measurable reforms. MEANINGFUL and MEASURABLE--so their talk which is known as cheap won't cut it.
And Aoun still doesn't get it.
There’s some truth to what LR wrote, Aoun, Ho Chi Min, Khomeyni were harbored in France before being sent back to their country to destroy them. Today, the countries of the offshore gas exploration are France, Italy and Russia.... the kickbacks they gave to Bassil and Hariri were done by them...
Our responsibility is to rid ourselves of the corrupt ruling class so foreign nations pay the real price for getting our gas... because I have the feeling we will be getting 10 cents on the dollar.
Opening address to CEDRE of Jean-Yves le Drian (French Minister of Foreign Affairs):
"it reminded all of the Lebanese parties of their commitment to disassociate themselves from crises and not to get involved in regional conflicts. It reaffirmed the principle according to which only the Lebanese State may possess weapons, in compliance with Security Council Resolution 1701"
Source:https://www.diplomatie.gouv.fr/en/country-files/lebanon/news/article/lebanon-cedre-conference-06-04-18
Salim Jreisati is sitting in the wrong place. He should be front and center where the president sits as he's along with Bassil are the ones running the president's office.