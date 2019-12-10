Mobile version

Report: Hariri Insists on ‘Rescue’ Cabinet Composed of Specialists

by Naharnet Newsdesk 10 December 2019, 11:42
W460

Lebanon’s binding parliamentary consultati ons have been delayed until Monday and outgoing Prime Minister Saad Hariri “adamantly” insists on forming a cabinet of “specialists” to counter the crisis in Lebanon, the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat reported on Tuesday.

Political sources following up on the developments in Lebanon told the daily “the upcoming (binding) parliamentary consultations to name a premier are going to be decisive this time. This has compelled the presidency to allow some time (until Monday) before initiating the consultations.”

The sources pointed out that although Hariri is “open” for talks with parties, but he “insists on the formation of a rescue government composed of specialists shall he be chosen to lead the new government.”

Hariri is expected to hold talks this week with Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea and Progressive Sociaist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat, they said.

After the recent developments "Hariri’s chances to be named a premier have risen,” they said.

On Sunday, President Michel Aoun postponed the consultations after Sunni Muslim leaders threw their support behind Hariri returning to the post, and to "allow for more deliberations".

Businessman Samir Khatib had been put forward as a likely contender to succeed Hariri, but he said a visit to the country's highest Sunni Muslim authority had indicated otherwise.

Several names had been put forward as potential candidates to replace Hariri, and Khatib was the latest -- despite protesters rejecting him as being too close to traditional circles of power.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 4
Thumb devnull_666 10 December 2019, 12:00

Bring specialists from Sweden. It's a highly developed country with some of the highest living standards. They will not be sectarian or political oriented. They are some of the least corruptible. We could get top specialists at half the salary our useless ministers and MPs take for doing nothing.

Reply Report
Missing rami 10 December 2019, 15:32

Est ce qu'il peut essayer de récupérer une partie des sous qu'il a donné a Candice, et faire une donation aux associations caritatives pour aider les malheureux qui souffrent le plus en ce moment?

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 10 December 2019, 16:16

16 millions de dollars divisés par 4,5 millions de libanais ça fait que chaque citoyen a donné 3,55 dollars à cette pute de luxe. Au cours actuel du marché noir ça fait plus ou moins 7000 livres libanaises . Et en plus elle n’est même pas canon...

Reply Report
Thumb thepatriot 10 December 2019, 16:47

Kellon Y3ane Kellon!
We don't want to see Hariri anymore, unless this is an interim cabinet, and this is made very clear!

Reply Report