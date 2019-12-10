Army Receives Shipment of U.S. Ammunition

The Lebanese Army on Tuesday received a shipment of U.S. military assistance, Lebanon’s National News Agency said.

NNA said the shipment, delivered at the Port of Beirut, involved sixteen containers of various calibers of ammunition as part of a U.S. grant.

The grant is part of the U.S. military assistance program for Lebanon, the agency added.

On December 2, U.S. officials said that the Trump administration had released more than $100 million in military assistance to Lebanon after months of unexplained delay.