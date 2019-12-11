U.S. Official Says 'No Aid Package' to Save Lebanon from Its 'Financial Mess'
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker said Wednesday that attendees at a Paris meeting on supporting Lebanon had agreed to give technical advice to Lebanese institutions but they won't provide the bailout that caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri had requested.
Hariri had called on Saudi Arabia, France, Turkey, the United States, China, and Egypt to send funds to help Lebanon finance imports.
"There's no aid package, there is no bailout," Schenker told The Associated Press. "Lebanon is not being saved from its financial mess."
Schenker said the group is considering sending some humanitarian aid to Lebanon to alleviate residents' suffering, though it was unclear when or how much.
Schenker also insisted the U.S. is not laying out conditions for which groups can be included in the new government.
"We have stuck until now with focusing on a set of principles, which is not who is the prime minister, not who is the minister of finance, not what party they're from, not what religion they're from -- but whether they are capable of reform," he told AP.
I say this to Lebanese liberals, stop bowing down to America and stop spit shining their shoes, you will not even get one dollar.
Lebanese is an eastern country not a western one, and it is about time we cut our ties to America and France.
They even tries to hijack the protest and sends in agents to westernize the protesters to benefit Israel.
Mystick first of all STFU, secondly its your demonic Iranian party that caused us to the in the hole were in ya tays. Israel, America or greater Mongolia have nothing to do with the constraints in Lebanon but your two bit hair faced gorilla and his smelly party of religious zealots do! Do us all a favor including yourself and whissssht out of here to your Manar website of hate and stupidity....el Israel el? lol
Lebanon after Cedar Revolution achieved 6% GNP growth and should have become the Singapore and Dubai of the Middle East, primary banking and finance center, Silicon Valley and regional headquarter of foreign corporations due to its human resources, education, democracy, plurality, entrepreneurial spirit, climate, sophistication and worldwide connections. The reason we are bankrupt, losing freedom and independence is Hizbollah and its puppets Aoun and Bassil. The economic cost of Hizbollah is in the hundreds of billions. Its hatred of West, threats to Gulf nation causing the exodus of international corporations, made long term investment impossible. Hizbollah behaving as the attack dog for Iran’s expansionist policies ready to sacrifice Lebanon at any moment as in 2006. It enslaved the Shia community in a radical culture foreign to Lebanon. Only one possible solution: Hizbollah or Federalism.