Hariri Keen on Economic Rescue Plan

Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri held telephone calls with World Bank President David Malpas and Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund, Christina Georgieva, and discussed with them the economic and monetary difficulties facing Lebanon, his media office said on Thursday.

Hariri reiterated his commitment to prepare an urgent rescue plan to address the crisis in Lebanon, pending the formation of a new government capable of implementing it.

Hariri also discussed the technical assistance that both the Wold Bank and IMF can provide in the framework of preparing this plan.

His talks with Malpas discussed the possibility for the bank’s international financing company to increase contribution to international trade financing for Lebanon.