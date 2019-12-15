FPM, Mustaqbal Offices in Akkar Vandalized

Unknown individuals overnight vandalized two offices belonging to the Free Patriotic Movement and al-Mustaqbal Movement in the northern district of Akkar, the National News Agency said.

NNA said the FPM’s office in the Akkar town of al-Joumeh was attacked around 3:00 am.

“The unknown assailants smashed the outer glass door and torched the office before fleeing to an unknown destination,” the agency said.

Mustaqbal’s office in the Akkar town of Khreibet al-Jendi was meanwhile vandalized in the same manner.

NNA said security forces inspected the two offices and launched a probe to identify the culprits.

Al-Mustaqbal Movement meanwhile issued a statement strongly condemning the attack on its office in Khreibet al-Jendi, saying the concurrence of the incident with the attack on the FPM office raises suspicion that “unknown sides are trying to exploit contradictions and stir strife among the sons of the same region.”

The assaults came just hours after the capital Beirut was rocked by the most violent government crackdown on protesters since nationwide demonstrations began two months ago.