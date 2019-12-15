Alloush Hints Hariri Won't Refuse to be Re-Designated as PM
Senior al-Mustaqbal Movement official ex-MP Mustafa Alloush has hinted that caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri will not reject his re-nomination for the PM post in Monday’s binding parliamentary consultations.
“Hariri does not want to dodge his responsibilities in these critical moments,” Alloush said in a TV interview.
“Al-Mustaqbal bloc will vote for Hariri but we don’t know how the parliamentary consultations will go tomorrow,” he added.