Alloush Hints Hariri Won't Refuse to be Re-Designated as PM

Senior al-Mustaqbal Movement official ex-MP Mustafa Alloush has hinted that caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri will not reject his re-nomination for the PM post in Monday’s binding parliamentary consultations.

“Hariri does not want to dodge his responsibilities in these critical moments,” Alloush said in a TV interview.

“Al-Mustaqbal bloc will vote for Hariri but we don’t know how the parliamentary consultations will go tomorrow,” he added.