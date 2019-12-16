Mobile version

FPM Calls on Hariri to Pick 'Consensual' PM Candidate

by Naharnet Newsdesk 16 December 2019, 16:52
The Free Patriotic Movement on Monday called on caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri to pick a “consensual” candidate for the PM post.

“The FPM positively calls for an end to the waste of time and for the endorsement of the Strong Lebanon bloc’s proposal on the formation of an active salvation government comprised of competent and upright figures in terms of both its premier and ministers, so that it immediately starts to confront the severe crisis,” the FPM said in a statement.

“Accordingly, the FPM reiterates its suggestion that PM Hariri… quickly seek to pick a candidate enjoying consensus on their competence and credibility,” the movement added, stressing that the ministers should also not be suspected of any corruption.

“Otherwise, the FPM will not be concerned with engaging in discussions on any government that is doomed to fail, because it will not be clear and guaranteed that it will seek to change the financial and economic policies, fight corruption or implement the structural reforms and sectoral plans,” the FPM went on to say.

FPM chief Jebran Bassil had recently announced that the movement will not take part in any techno-political government led by Hariri.

Thumb s.o.s 16 December 2019, 16:59

Ils sont entrain de se bouffer le nez entre eux lol let them all neutralise one another and prove to the country how incompetent and corrupt they are once again.... and above all, none have dignity.

Thumb gma-bs-artist. 16 December 2019, 17:07

Gebran habibi, listen to your own people before you find yourself alone

https://www.tayyar.org/Polls
كيف ترى شكل الحكومة الأفضل لقيادة المرحلة المقبلة؟
تكنوسياسية %38
تكنوقراط %61
سياسية (من الاحزاب) %1

Missing samiam 16 December 2019, 17:13

Maybe we should get consensual president too

