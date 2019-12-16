FPM Calls on Hariri to Pick 'Consensual' PM Candidate

The Free Patriotic Movement on Monday called on caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri to pick a “consensual” candidate for the PM post.

“The FPM positively calls for an end to the waste of time and for the endorsement of the Strong Lebanon bloc’s proposal on the formation of an active salvation government comprised of competent and upright figures in terms of both its premier and ministers, so that it immediately starts to confront the severe crisis,” the FPM said in a statement.

“Accordingly, the FPM reiterates its suggestion that PM Hariri… quickly seek to pick a candidate enjoying consensus on their competence and credibility,” the movement added, stressing that the ministers should also not be suspected of any corruption.

“Otherwise, the FPM will not be concerned with engaging in discussions on any government that is doomed to fail, because it will not be clear and guaranteed that it will seek to change the financial and economic policies, fight corruption or implement the structural reforms and sectoral plans,” the FPM went on to say.

FPM chief Jebran Bassil had recently announced that the movement will not take part in any techno-political government led by Hariri.