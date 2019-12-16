Mustaqbal Lashes Out at FPM, LF for Withholding Votes from Hariri

Al-Mustaqbal Movement on Monday slammed both the Free Patriotic Movement and the Lebanese Forces, the country’s biggest Christian parties, lashing out at their “intersection of interests” after they both decided not to vote for caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri in the binding parliamentary consultations to name a new premier.

“The country stands at a critical crossroads that threatens to bring the direst consequences as a result of the race to score political points in one direction or another,” the Movement said in a statement.

Blasting a perceived attempt at “besieging the PM post and breaching the constitutional norms in the designation of premiers,” al-Mustaqbal described the decision by the FPM and the LF to refrain from naming any candidate as “suspicious.”

There is an “intersection of interests” between the two parties, the Movement noted, decrying that the FPM “has sought, throughout two months, to discredit the post-October 17 events before eventually announcing that it is an inseparable part of the protest movement and revolution.”

“Others have found the moment appropriate to turn themselves into ‘Che Guevara’ so that they stay on the streets for their own objectives,” Mustaqbal added, apparently referring to the Lebanese Forces.

“Al-Mustaqbal Movement is clearly not awaiting any nomination for PM Hariri from the FPM or the LF, and it does not accept that the premiership post be turned into a ball thrown around by some movements and parties,” the Movement said in its statement.

“The premiership post is bigger than all these heresies and it will not be a hostage held by anyone no matter how influential they might be,” Mustaqbal went on to say.

It said Hariri had resigned on October 29 in order to “open the door to a solution that meets the people’s demands.”

“But it seems that some interests have coincided on impeding the formation of a government,” the Movement lamented.

“If there is a chance to name a Sunni figure eligible to fill the post, so be it, but let no one believe that they can take the country to ruin, because the flames of destruction would burn everyone, topped by the parties and politicians who are hiding behind the revolution and considering themselves the heroes of this era,” Mustaqbal warned.