Presidency Hits Back at Mustaqbal, Says Aoun Doesn't Need Constitutional 'Lessons'
The Presidency on Monday snapped back at al-Mustaqbal Movement and caretaker Premier Saad Hariri’s press office, stressing that President Michel Aoun does not need constitutional “lessons” from anyone.
“Claims that the Free Patriotic Movement bloc intended to cede its votes to the President are mere fabrications and a prejudgment that preceded the binding parliamentary consultations that the president intended to conduct today,” the Presidency’s press office said in a statement.
“Accordingly, using this as an excuse to ask the president to postpone consultations is a judgment of intentions that cannot be part of any sound political action and a blatant attempt at justifying this request and overlooking other reasons,” the statement added.
“The president, who is entrusted with the constitution, does not need lessons from anyone in this regard,” the statement stressed, noting that Aoun had obliged MPs to name their candidates during previous consultations to name premiers.
The statement also rejected accusations about a “constitutional violation,” urging Hariri and his al-Mustaqbal Movement to stop “the practices that contradict with the text and spirit of the Constitution.”
