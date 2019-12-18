Report: Hale’s Visit to Beirut Coincides with Talks to Name PM

U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale is expected to visit Beirut on Thursday in line with Lebanon’s parliamentary consultations to name a new prime minister, media reports said on Wednesday.

Hale is scheduled to meet President Michel Aoun before noon on Friday and Speaker Nabih Berri and Army Commander General Joseph Aoun later during the day, al-Joumhouria daily said.

His visit comes amid nationwide protests in Lebanon demanding an overhaul of the entire political class and an unprecedented economic crisis.

Quoting unnamed sources, Hizbullah’s al-Akhbar newspaper said Hale will pay a “classic” visit and will meet senior Lebanese officials.

“Hale does not carry radical political or economic solutions. He is conducting a political showdown,” said the sources ruling out any discussion of “military solution” for Lebanon’s political crisis.

“There is no room for a military government in the presence of President of the Republic. Voices from the street praising the military and their assumption of power have previously emerged due to excess enthusiasm. It is no longer on the table today,” said the sources.

PM Saad Hariri stepped down under street pressure less than two weeks into the October 17 protests.

But no consensus has yet been reached on a replacement and parliamentary consultations to name a new prime minister have twice been postponed, the latest on Monday.