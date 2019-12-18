Shiite Cleric Lashes Out at Hizbullah, AMAL Movement

Prominent Shiite cleric Ali al-Amin lashed out at Hizbullah on Wednesday after the latter’s accusations that he is “normalizing ties with Israel.”

“Treason campaigns against me by Hizbullah are not something new and are due to my rejection of the Iranian project they carry to Lebanon and the region,” said al-Amin in a press conference.

Hizbullah denounced the participation of Amin in a religious forum in Bahrain attended by “Zionist figures” and accused him of “normalizing” ties with Israel.

Amin said: “My disagreement with Hizbullah and AMAL (movement) is not new, and I will remain supportive of the Lebanese people's uprising.”

He accused the party and the “mother Shiite institution” in Lebanon of launching “treason campaigns and fabrications.”

On his participation in the Bahrain forum that allowed the participation of Israel, he said: “I took part in the forum without knowing the participants’ names,” noting it was also attended by Lebanon’s ambassador to Bahrain.

“I will remain opposed to Hizbullah’s policy of oppression and domination. The Shiite duo’s policy only brings harm upon the Shiite community,” he concluded.