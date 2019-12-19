Report: Khalil Invites IMF for ‘Talks’ on Crisis
Caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil reportedly invited IMF officials for talks on potentials to secure a “safe landing” for a worsening economic crisis in Lebanon, Nidaa al-Watan daily reported on Thursday.
Western diplomatic sources said the minister contacted IMF officials and told them “let us talk.” They explained that the aggravating economic and financial crisis and a sharpening dispute between political parties to resolve the government stalemate have made Khalil take that move, according to the daily.
The sources said it was necessary to explore prospects for cooperation between the Lebanese state and IMF in a framework that aims to open communication channels between the two to explore opinions and perhaps invite IMF experts to visit Lebanon to assess the situation and suggest studies on ways to secure the ground for "safe landing" of Lebanon’s national economy.
Lebanon's economy has been sliding towards default in recent weeks, but the main political parties have so far failed to respond to calls from the street and international partners by forming a credible cabinet capable of undertaking key reforms.
The ruling parties are incapable of reform and are corrupt.
Now the IMF will set a plan coupled with mandatory reforms. Any financial aid will be to tied to progress of the reform plan; month by month. The currency will be depegged.
The IMF will supervise the plan and austerity measures will be imposed as part of the plan. Taxes will be increased and tough times will lie ahead until the economy recovers.
The first thing the IMF will demand is reducing the public sector, privatizing the electricty and telecom, and floating the local currency.
Those reforms are needed--Berri won't be happy when EDL stops becoming his own private employee shop. Also needed is to divest of things like MEA, Casino Du Liban, Sodetel, and whatever other things the government(s) have picked up over the years.
The parties will not be happy about all of the supervision by outside parties which is required. That will hurt them the most.
أفيد أنّ وزيراً بارزاً اغتنم فرصة زيارته الرسمية الأخيرة إلى إحدى الدول الأوروبية لترتيب شؤونه المالية وإجراء بعض “المعاملات المصرفية الضرورية” في حساباته السويسرية.
Guess who?