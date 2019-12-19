German Parliament Calls for Full Ban of Hizbullah Activities
Germany's parliament passed a resolution Thursday calling for a national ban on the activities of Hizbullah and for the Lebanese Iran-backed group to be put on the European Union's "terrorist" list.
Mathias Middelberg, the spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in parliament, said the joint resolution was agreed upon with the junior coalition Social Democrats, as well as the opposition Free Democrats.
"It is unacceptable that Hizbullah is waging a terrorist fight against Israel in the Middle East, which is being financed through worldwide criminal activities, among other things," he said in a statement. "In view of Germany's special responsibility toward Israel, we call on the government to ban all activities for Hizbullah in Germany."
The EU now lists IHizbullah's military wing as a banned "terrorist" group, but not its political wing, which has been part of Lebanese governments in recent years.
"The separation between a political and a military arm should be abandoned, and Hizbullah as a whole should be placed on the EU terrorist list," Middelberg said. "This could freeze Hizbullah's funds and assets in Europe more extensively than before."
However, other member nations have opposed broadening the scope of the EU's Hizbullah ban.
The parliamentary resolution in Germany was approved with a majority show of hands by members of Merkel's bloc, the Social Democrats and the Free Democrats. Other parties represented in the German legislature all abstained.
The Left Party said it could not vote for the resolution because adding Hizbullah to the EU terrorist list could complicate relations with Lebanon. Members of the Greens said they agreed with almost all of the resolution but objected to a point that they said could lead to "military intervention" in the Mideast.
Johann Wadephul, a lawmaker with Merkel's Christian Democrats, offered assurance that the resolution's call for measures to reduce the influence of Hizbullah in the region, particularly in Syria, did not foresee military action.
"But we are all called upon to isolate Hizbullah internationally," Wadephul told fellow lawmakers. "They threaten Israel, they threaten the peace process in the Mideast and therefore we must confront Hizbullah."
It was not immediately clear whether the resolution would prompt the government to pursue the ban of Hizbullah's activities. But with the governing parties and most of the opposition on board, such action seemed likely.
Several lawmakers noted that a ban would allow authorities to prevent Hizbullah supporters from staging an annual anti-Israel march in Berlin.
Britain banned Hizbullah in March following moves of other nations, including the Netherlands, the United States and Canada.
The German resolution comes as the U.S. has been increasing its pressure on Hizbullah, placing several sets of sanctions on the group and its regional backer, Iran.
In Berlin, U.S. Ambassador Richard Grenell applauded the resolution approved Thursday, saying "we stand ready to support the government's implementation of a ban."
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas acknowledged that with Hizbullah's ties to Lebanese government "the political reality in Lebanon is complex," but he said "this should not prevent us from exhausting the legal possibilities in Germany to tackle Hizbullah's criminal and terrorist activities."
"Hizbullah denies Israel's right to exist, threatens violence and terror, and continues to massively increase its arsenal of missiles," Maas said.
In Lebanon, Hizbullah was part of caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri's unity Cabinet, which resigned Oct. 29 in response to mass anti-government protests amid a worsening economic crisis.
Israel and Hizbullah fought a month-long war in 2006 that ended in a U.N.-brokered cease-fire. While direct fighting has been rare since then, there has been occasional violence, most recently on Sept. 1 when Hizbullah fired a barrage of anti-tank missiles into Israel and Israel responded with artillery fire.
The barrage was fired in retaliation to an Israeli airstrike inside Syria which Hizbullah said killed two of its members. It also followed an incident in which two Israeli drones crashed in a Hizbullah stronghold in south Beirut.
Israel maintains Hizbullah has amassed an arsenal of some 130,000 rockets and missiles capable of striking virtually anywhere in Israel. More recently, it has accused the group of trying to import or develop guided missiles.
Last December, Israel announced that it had uncovered a network of tunnels that it said Hizbullah was building with the aim of infiltrating and carrying out attacks. Israel said it systematically destroyed the structures.
Hizbullah has not commented on the tunnels, though the U.N. peacekeeping force UNIFIL has said the group violated the 2006 ceasefire.
Bless anyone person, entity, organization, brigade or country that inflicts extreme pain and unbearable suffering, death, torture, and destruction upon the iranian sectarian terrorist militia, its leaders, members, sponsors, supporters or followers wherever they may be.
Yes, the same way Lebanese Israeli collaborators predicted the resistance will run away to Syria after the Syrian army left Lebanon in 2005. One thing for sure: The Syrian regime will not come back to Lebanon to save the Israeli collaborators the way they did in 1976.
Please do--also ban them from Africa, S. America and SE asia. Let them only be welcome in Syria and Iran. Hopefully Iraq succeeds in reducing the Iranian influence on their end and bans them too.
I am Lebanese and Christian that support my fellow Lebanese when I see an outside country against my Lebanese fellow citizens.
Why no one bans Israel for killing innocent Palestinians children?
In Lebanon we disagree with hizbollah leadership and its continued arms but we also won't agree with anyone banning Lebanon parties unless they are proven to be conducting terrorist acts same as Israel Mossad on foreign land.
cedars, paid collaborators are not Lebanese. They sold their citizenship when they chose to collaborate with the enemy for money. They have ONLY one future that is to be sent to exile or NECKLACED.
BTW, joebustani, samiam and SOS is one person. A dumb zionist or worse..an Israeli collaborator.
lol--I am my own person and think on my own. I am neither a zionist nor a leftist--I am practical and know that from history, there has NEVER been a country which has succeeded where the NATIONAL army has not been the strongest party in a country. LOOK IT UP
The self proclaimed resistance is a resistance to Lebanon's sovereignty as well as its policial, social and economic growth. It is both financed and armed by a foreign country--how does that work in our interest again?
Most of the Arab "States" are not states and are ruled by hated puppet tyrants. Lebanon is NOT an independent state. If it was, it would have accepted REAL defense weapons from Iran instead of the scraps the Zionist occupied US gives her.
Stop rationalizing excuses for iranian interference---the countries are what they are. 'Support' from Iran is not helping Lebanon at all and will NEVER help Lebanon move forward.
Again, read a history book, or look at pictures. They all say the same thing.
This reminds me of the 1980's when Reagan and some European countries listed Mendala's ANC a "terrorist" organization at the request of the racist South African regime. What followed was increased support for the ANC in South Africa and around the world.
"Hizbullah denies Israel's right to exist". Really??? Does Israel recognize Palestine right to exist as an independent state? Israel is calling for a Jewish only settlement of the Jordan valley and what is left of Palestine is being wiped out. The Palestinians live under conditions that is worst than Apartheid South Africa. At least the black South Africans were not victims of ethnic cleansing. What are you going to do about the ethnic cleansing Apartheid settler colonial state of Israel? How long are you going to support them? Are your people that dumb? You are going to have to change course like the Western states did in the 1990's in South Africa like any other civilized people . Meanwhile, the natives will look to China, Russia, and other states to resist your pro colonial racist policies by isolating your Fascist zionist support. Hezbollah came into existence as a result of Israeli colonial aggression, which you helped to create.
The same way Mandela's received the support of Castro, the PLO, and other resistance organizations and states.
"In view of Germany's special responsibility toward Israel". How long is Israel going to use WWII to blackmail you into supporting Israeli persecution and ethnic cleansing?
US, along with junior "allies" France and England, wanted to continue World War Two against Russia, even while supporting Chiang against the Chinese peasants led by Mao. Speaking as a USer myself, it seems we got to the Pacific coast in the 19th Century and figured, well, why not just keep going?
So Germany and Japan were adopted as instruments for the further conquest of Asia. So Germany never faced its racism, was rather encouraged and allowed to expand it, as in this decision today.
The only special responsibility that Germany's past imposes on it is to oppose racism.
However much I hate hezbollah and its insidious iranian agenda, self righteous israel is getting more on my nerves.
Ebola wages wars in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen. They have terrorist activities in Africa, Bulgaria, Thailand, Middle East (the list is long). They traffic arms, they launder Money, they run drug cartels. They assassinate, and all of this with no impunity. Enough is Enough!
It is so funny to see that for so many posters here, it's either Hzb or Isr. You HAVE to choose this or that. That's a black and white fallacy. NO! They have brought NOTHING useful to this country, only misery, both of them. F*ck them both!