Diab Says to Communicate with All Parties, Protesters to Form Govt.

In his first public address on Thursday, Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab said he would work quickly to form a government that represents a wide array of people following consultations with political parties as well as representatives of the protest movement.

He said he is committed to a reform plan and described the current situation as "critical and sensitive" and requiring exceptional efforts and collaboration.

“I deeply thank the President and the MPs for their confidence,” Diab said in a statement following a meeting with President Michel Aoun and Speaker Nabih Berri in Baabda.

“I will vigorously work to form the government as soon as possible through communicating with the ex-PMs, blocs, MPs, parties and the protest movement,” he added.

“As an independent, I believe that the uprising has corrected the course of the Lebanese political life and I feel that it represents me and the Lebanese won’t allow a return to the pre-October 17 era,” Diab went on to say.

Noting that “everyone will be represented in the government,” the PM-designate said “specialists will have the priority.”

“I have asked the president to begin the formation consultations on Saturday,” he added.

Speaking later in the day outside his residence, Diab stressed that the upcoming government will not be a "confrontational government."