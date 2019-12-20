Hale in Beirut for Senior Talks

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale arrived in Beirut to meet with a broad range of Lebanese officials, the U.S. embassy said in a statement on Friday.

Hale held talks with President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace after which he read a statement saying his visit to Lebanon came at the request of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“I am here in Lebanon to urge Lbanese officials to make sustainable reforms and form a government of specialists able to make reform,” said in remarks.

During his visit, Hale, who served as U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon from 2013-2015, will underscore America’s commitment to its partnership with the state of Lebanon, said the embassy statement.

He will encourage Lebanon’s political leaders to commit to the necessary reforms that can lead to a stable, prosperous, and secure country, it added.