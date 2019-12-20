Paris Urges 'Competent' Lebanese Govt. to Implement Reforms
The French foreign ministry on Friday said that it is “up to the Lebanese officials” to form the new government, refusing to comment further on the appointment of Hassan Diab as PM-designate.
A spokeswoman for the ministry however said that the formation of the new government should respect “the public interest of all Lebanese.”
“The only criterion should be the competence of this government in order to serve the reforms that the people are awaiting,” she added.
