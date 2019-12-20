Clashes Renew between Army, Mustaqbal Supporters in Corniche al-Mazraa

Fresh clashes erupted Friday evening between the army and Mustaqbal Movement supporters in Beirut’s Corniche al-Mazraa area.

The confrontation erupted after troops reopened a key highway in the area. The protesters then retreated to the area’s internal streets and started hurling stones and firecrackers at the soldiers. They also started burning tires.

The army responded by firing tear gas and was chasing the pro-Mustaqbal protesters.

The road had been blocked since morning and minor scuffles had erupted in the afternoon.

An army statement said seven soldiers were injured in the afternoon confrontation after protesters pelted them with stones. The army said the protesters sought to empty a truckload of rocks and sand to block the road but were prevented by the military.

Clashes ensued afterwards which resulted in the injuries.

The Mustaqbal supporters are protesting the appointment of Hassan Diab as PM-designate.