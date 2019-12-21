Diab Begins Non-Binding Consultations to Form Government

Lebanon's premier-designate Hassan Diab begins Saturday the non-binding consultations with heads of parliamentary blocs in order to form Lebanon’s much-delayed government amid wide protests rejecting his designation.

Diab first met with Speaker Nabih Berri at the parliament, signalling the start of consultations.

Berri did not make any statement to reporters after the meeting.

Later a statement was released by Berri's media office, he said the “new government is an opportunity for reunion” and should “represent all political parties starting with the protest movement, al-Mustaqbal Movement (of resigned PM Saad Hariri), the Lebanese Forces and the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP).”

The PSP's Democratic Gathering bloc of ex-MP Walid Jumblat officially announced non-participation in the consultations and the new government.

After holding talks with Diab, Hariri did not comment on the government formation, but urged his supporters to “express their opinion peacefully without assaulting the Lebanese army and security forces," after Friday's clashes between the two in Corniche al-Mazraa.

“When PM Rafik Hariri was assassinated, we did not hurl stones at anyone. You can express your opinion peacefully and the Lebanese army is our army.”

After meeting Diab, Hariri and Berri held talks on the sidelines of the consultations.

Former PM Tammam Salam said after meeting the PM-designate: “We are in the midst of an uncomfortable situation in the country, especially that a large group does not agree with what is happening. What we witnessed yesterday in the streets is not permissible.”

“We look forward to forming an effective government of experts,” said Deputy Speaker Elie Ferzli, adding “we called for a small government, implementation of reforms and fighting corruption.”

Al-Mustaqbal Movement bloc told Diab that it will not take part in the new government, and urged the PM-designate for a “swift government formation.”

Development and Liberation bloc met Diab and called for an “emergency cabinet representing all parties and the popular movement ​in order to rescue the country from the current crisis.”

Hizbullah’s Loyalty to the Resistance bloc voiced calls for “serious dialogue in order to rescue the country,” said MP Mohammed Raad. “No one wants a government of confrontations. Rather, it must present the correct approach to energize the financial and economic situation.”

Diab, 60-year-old engineering professor at the American University of Beirut, was designated on Thursday with the endorsement of Hizbullah and its allies but without backing from Lebanon's main Sunni bloc.