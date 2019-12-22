Al-Rahi Urges No Roadblocks, Calls for 'Cooperation' with Diab

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday urged protesters in all regions not to block the main roads during the holiday season.

“What we witnessed two days ago, when the Lebanese Army and security forces were pelted with stones during a protest, violates the dignity of the army and the dignity of citizens who believe in the Lebanese state,” al-Rahi lamented in his Sunday Mass sermon, referring to a protest by al-Mustaqbal Movement supporters against the appointment of Hassan Diab as PM-designate.

“We rather call for respect and cooperation. And on the eve of Christmas, we plead to all protesters not to block the main roads in all regions, so that citizens can move easily and celebrate joyfully. Do not deprive them of joy,” he added.

Turning to the political developments, al-Rahi warned that “Lebanon, with its current state of paralysis and poverty, cannot withstand any delay or obstruction of the formation of the new government.”

“We urged all political forces to cooperate with the premier-designate and facilitate the formation process,” the patriarch added.