Molotov Hurled at Christmas Tree in Dinniyeh

Unknown assailants hurled a Molotov cocktail overnight at a Christmas tree that is being set up on the main street of the northern town of Sir al-Dinniyeh, the National News Agency reported on Sunday.

The attack burned the tree as the attackers fled to an unknown destination, NNA said.

“This morning, organizers repaired the damages and are preparing the tree to be ready before Christmas Eve, which will be marked Tuesday,” the agency added.

Security forces have since launched an investigation to arrest the suspects.

A similar attack had targeted a Christmas tree in Tripoli in recent days. The perpetrators of that incident were eventually arrested.