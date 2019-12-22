Scuffles after Army Stops Buses Carrying Protesters from Tripoli
Scuffles erupted Sunday after army troops at the al-Madfoun checkpoint stopped buses carrying protesters from the northern city of Tripoli.
The protesters were heading to a central demo in Beirut dubbed “Sunday of Rejection”, which comes after Hassan Diab was named PM-designate.
Media reports said the altercation broke out after protesters rejected to be subject to security measures at the checkpoint.
The issue was resolved and the buses were allowed to continue their journey after the passengers accepted to undergo the security measures, the reports said.
Several passengers were meanwhile arrested and the reasons remain unclear.
On December 14 and 15, central Beirut witnessed two of the most violent episodes of violence since nationwide anti-government demonstrations began more than two months ago. Security forces fired tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse protesters after powerful firecrackers were hurled at riot police guarding Nejmeh Square.
Protesters who came from Tripoli and Akkar took part in the demos last weekend.
Caretaker Interior Minister Raya al-Hassan meanwhile blamed the violence on “infiltrators.”
