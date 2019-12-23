Report: Hale, Bassil Discussed 'Prisoner Swap’ Negotiations to ‘Free’ Fakhoury

U.S. diplomat David Hale reportedly discussed during his visit to Lebanon last week with caretaker foreign Minister Jebran Bassil the possibility of a “prisoner swap” to free Lebanese-American ex-Israeli collaborator Amer Fakhoury in return for Hizbullah "financier", reports said.

Hale and Bassil held a “lengthy meeting” at the latter’s residence in al-Bayyada on Saturday.

Al-Liwaa daily quoted unnamed sources as saying that Hale and Bassil discussed the release of Fakhouri in return for freeing Lebanese businessman Qassem Tajeddine, arrested in the United States of America on charges of financing Hizbullah.

Fakhoury was once a member of the former Israeli-backed South Lebanon Army. He also worked at the Khiam prison during Israel’s occupation of south Lebanon described by human rights groups as a center for torture.

Former Minister Wiaam Wahhab affirmed in televised remarks on LBCI station the reports as “true.” He said that Hale “did discuss” the release of Fakhoury with Bassil in exchange for Tajeddine.

Tajeddine was arrested in 2017 in Morocco. The US says he provided millions of dollars to Hizbullah.

Fakhoury is jailed in Lebanon since September over collaboration with Israel accusations.