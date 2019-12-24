Report: Demonstrators Relay Message Shunning PM-Designate
Lebanon’s demonstrators clearly conveyed to PM-designate Hassan Diab that they are not ready to extend support, or accept a PM designated by the “Shiite duo” (Hizbullah and AMAL Movement) and their allies, the Kuwaiti As-Siyasah newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The refusal of protesters to meet Diab reflects a large part of this message, said the daily.
According to Movement sources, “Diab does not constitute a guarantee for the formation of a transitional government capable of removing Lebanon from corruption, given that the March 8 group will not accept the formation of a credible government capable of fighting the corrupt and conducting accountability, law and order.”
As-Siyasah said the “Shiite duo” did not appreciate that Diab plans on forming a government of independents without any political representation. Therefore, they dispatched delegates saying the chances for such a government are off-limits and that March 8 group only accepts a government of politicians and technocrats.
A prominent senior source of March 8 says the formation of a “so-called independent government is out of the question.”
On Sunday, prominent street leaders shunned an invitation by the prime minister-designate to sit for talks over the formation of a new government, saying they are not ready to extend support.
بالوثائق: فضيحة دياب
مجلّد “الإنجازات” التي تباهى بها رئيس الحكومة المكلف حسّان دياب ذات يوم حين تبوّأ ولاية “التربية والتعليم العالي” في حكومة “القمصان السود”، سرد الكثير من “الفتوحات التربوية” على شاكلة تغيير وتجيير اسم مدرسة “رمل الزيدانية الرسمية” إلى اسم والدته “السيدة رفقة عبدالله التاجي”… لكن ما لم يأتِ “الكتاب التوثيقي لولاية الوزير البروفيسور” على ذكره هو ذلك الفتح المبين في تغطية أكل “مال الوقف” عبر فضيحة موصوفة، نشرت “نداء الوطن” وقائعها بالمستندات التي توثّق إقدام الرئيس “الإصلاحي” العتيد، وبخلاف الرأي الفني والإداري والقانوني، على توقيع ترخيص إنشاء “الجامعة الدولية في بيروت” على عقار تقوم عليه جامعة “LIU” التي أجّر الوزير السابق عبد الرحيم مراد رخصتها إلى شركة “ديبلوماكس” المملوكة من أولاد مراد وصهره بينما الرخصة والجامعة هما ملك للوقف ولا يجوز التصرف بهما.
https://www.lebanese-forces.com/2019/12/24/hassan-diab-29/
The demonstrators, Phil from Berlin and Nancy from Sausalito, also said that they hadn't gotten their checks for December yet. They were sure there was no problem but they would appreciate the reassurance. As for the makeup of the government, they said they could each take eight portfolios, and if any were left over, their cousin in Kuwait would take those.
A friend told me he saw today young men torch his portrait set by the druglord and kingpin Merhi abou Merhi in the Saida/Hileliyeh/Abra region .
He’s the drug dealers candidate. That’s enough to disqualify him for anyone who doesn’t even know his pedigree.
Hezbollah has the final say on the Maronite President. They demanded Aoun and got Aoun. When his term expires, they will demand Gebran Bassil and they will get him. Now, Hezbollah is asserting its claim to select the Sunni Prime Minister. All three "presidencies" in one hand, the Iranian hand.
Meanwhile the US has said it will suspend all aid to Lebanon if there are any Hezbollah Party members named as Ministers. The Americans cannot be so dull as to believe that when Hezbollah controls the three "presidencies" of Lebanon, why would they need to control specific ministries?
It is the fallacy of the National Pact/Taif System of allocating constitutional offices based on confessional affiliation. What good is a Maronite President to the Maronites if the guy owes his office to non-Maronites? The same is true of the Sunni PM.
Credibility in public office should not arise from confessional identity, but from the people in a free election.