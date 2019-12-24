Report: Demonstrators Relay Message Shunning PM-Designate

Lebanon’s demonstrators clearly conveyed to PM-designate Hassan Diab that they are not ready to extend support, or accept a PM designated by the “Shiite duo” (Hizbullah and AMAL Movement) and their allies, the Kuwaiti As-Siyasah newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The refusal of protesters to meet Diab reflects a large part of this message, said the daily.

According to Movement sources, “Diab does not constitute a guarantee for the formation of a transitional government capable of removing Lebanon from corruption, given that the March 8 group will not accept the formation of a credible government capable of fighting the corrupt and conducting accountability, law and order.”

As-Siyasah said the “Shiite duo” did not appreciate that Diab plans on forming a government of independents without any political representation. Therefore, they dispatched delegates saying the chances for such a government are off-limits and that March 8 group only accepts a government of politicians and technocrats.

A prominent senior source of March 8 says the formation of a “so-called independent government is out of the question.”

On Sunday, prominent street leaders shunned an invitation by the prime minister-designate to sit for talks over the formation of a new government, saying they are not ready to extend support.