Rahi: Rulers Brought Lebanon to Collapse and Citizens to Poverty
Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi said in his Christmas message on Tuesday that officials have brought Lebanon to economic and financial collapse and the Lebanese to poverty.
“Our tragedies come from the fact that our rulers refuse to transfer power, they would rather allocate it, spend lavishly and accumulate debts. They brought the state to economic and financial collapse and left more than a third of the Lebanese people in poverty,” Rahi lashed out
He said the Lebanese people were expecting a Christmas present from politicians in which they agree on forming “a government of experts to put the country on route to economic salvation.”
“The people have expressed their suffering in a positive revolution that has not subsided for 70 days. We hope it will always be positive cooperating with the army and security forces,” Rahi said.
The Patriarch “blessed” the “revolution” noting that “our people will not accept bad governance prevailing since the 90s with the spread of corruption, squandering (of public funds), aggravation of deficits, rise in public debt poverty and unemployment.”
He urged officials to form a government to end the suffering of Lebanese.
24 December 2019
Al-Rahi: Rulers Brought Lebanon to Collapse and Citizens to Poverty
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/267530-rahi-rulers-brought-lebanon-to-collapse-and-citizens-to-poverty
04 December 2019
Al-Rahi Describes Call for PM Consultations as 'New Dawn'
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/266992-al-rahi-describes-call-for-pm-consultations-as-new-dawn
12 April 2019
Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi said “things are turning for the better” in the country and that his talks with President Michel are very “reassuring.”
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/259032
Rahi: Rulers Brought Lebanon to Collapse and Citizens to Poverty
What he means is everybody except for his boss aoun, bassil and hezbollah.
Never has Lebanon known or seen an FPM Patriarch who feels with the people as much as this one, ever!
What a joke, he directly benefited from the thefts done by the Aoun/Bassil gang.
As his maid said many times: “mr no good”.
Patriarch Al Rahi has earned my utmost respect and captured my wildest imagination for saying “things are turning for the better” in the country and that "Rulers Brought Lebanon to Collapse and Citizens to Poverty".
Have ya'll noticed the image of Jesus Christ dead after been tortured behind Rahi's Throne? That could be very well a reminder of what happens when you object or disagree with the Leaders of the main religious entities... Indeed these figures represent a Dark system we all pretend to ignore.
The Virgin Mary and Jesus aren’t dead. The mother of God is in dormition. The son of a god rose from the dead on his 3rd day of crucifixion and ascended to Heaven. He’s eternal.
If you’re Muslim, which you’re not obviously given that you’re proud to be a heretic, you should know that Allah didn’t allow Jesus to die on the Cross... go read al nisa2 in the Qur’an.
Lebanon has been run as a Ponzi scheme by its political class and now, as in all Ponzi Schemes, the chickens have come home to roost. There is no money in the Lebanese banking system. The money was loaned to the "government" that is obligated to pay an outrageous sum in interest payments, so that the banks pay high interest rates on dollar accounts. The high interest rates attracted one sucker after another. Those deposits were loaned to the "government", that is to the political class, who, rather than operate the government, paid patronage money to party members and the rest to the party leader, who has probably spirited their share out of the Lebanese banking system to anonymous accounts off shore.
The money has flowed one way from depositors, grantors and allies to the banks, banks to the government and from their to private accounts of party leaders. There is no more money left in the system. It will take 200 billion dollars to fix this.
That's exactly what we have here. A bloated government, corrupt employees, nepotism, cronyism. This what happens with Socialists states especially when the State is not an exporter of anything but rather a service economy. I'said so many times on this forum, state employees need to drastically cut as well as closing and or merging some ministries into one. There should be no more than 10 max ministries for such a small country.
At last as Margaret Thatcher once said.."The problem with socialism is eventually you run out of other peoples money". That's exactly what @beiruti said.
Last I saw the servant of god el Rahi was driven around in a new Mercedes no doubt a way for him to show his real piety....