Report: Diab Meets Berri away from the Spotlight to Discuss Govt. Formation

Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab has reportedly met with Speaker Nabih Berri away from media spotlight to discuss the delayed formation of a new government, LBCI television reported on Thursday.

Debt-burdened Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government since former prime minister Saad Hariri resigned on October 29 in the face of nationwide protests.

Demonstrators are demanding an overhaul of the political establishment which they deem corrupt and inept, insisting on a government of independents and experts with no ties to the country's sectarian parties.

Diab, an engineering professor designated last week to form a desperately-needed government, had asked protesters to give him a "chance" to form a cabinet of independent experts within four to six weeks.

On Monday, reports said that Diab met with Hussein al-Khalil and caretaker minister Ali Hassan Khalil – the political aides of Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

“Diab had already entered the phase of choosing candidates, picking Shadi Masaad, Demianos Qattar and the ambassador Qabalan Franjieh to be part of his ministerial team,” the TV network said.

It also noted that the nomination of Qabalan Franjieh was the reason that “infuriated” Marada Movement chief Suleiman Franjieh.