Hizbullah Delegation Visits Bkirki: Country Needs Govt. of Specialists

Hizbullah said on Friday the party is looking forward to the formation of a government of “specialists”, noting that it tried to “rename” PM Saad Hariri as premier but he refused.

“The upcoming government has our support and we hope it saves the country because it is going to include competent scientific, administrative and political figures,” said Hizbullah Sheikh Mohammed Amro leading a delegation to Bkirki to extend well-wishes to Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Christmas Day.

“The government must include specialists in order to garner the parliament's approval, and to be able to carry out its work in light of regional and international complications," said Amro, noting that Hizbullah did not suggest yet any name for the cabinet, “we are waiting for the designated premier (Hassan Diab) to contact us.”

Amro said the party “worked hard” for the re-designation of outgoing PM Saad Hariri as PM but he withdrew. Hariri had praised Diab as “competent and a clean" figure he added.

The new government “will not be one-sided and will serve Lebanon and its economy," he said.