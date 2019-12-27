Hassan Hands Prison Improvement Reports to Khalaf

Caretaker Minister of Interior Raya el-Hassan on Friday handed two prison improvement reports to newly elected head of Beirut Bar Association, Melhem Khalaf.

The first report includes the requests of prisoners, and the second is a roadmap for the transfer of prisons from the principle of reserving freedoms to the principle of qualifying detention, said the National News Agency.

"Prisons in Lebanon suffer from a reality that is far from the standards we wish to represent; if we want to reflect a beautiful image about Lebanon, we must improve the status of prisoners," the Interior Minister said.

For his part, Khalaf stressed the importance of responsibly performing state tasks, even when in a caretaking status.

"In our capacity as the bar association, we will request details on the latest judicial procedure of every detainee, and we will request the full cooperation of the judiciary," he added.