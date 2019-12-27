Hariri, Khalil Refrain from Signing Decree Promoting Brigadier Generals

Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Friday signed decrees promoting armed forces officers.

A statement issued by Hariri’s office said he signed “all the decrees on the promotion of officers as sent to him by the Army Command.”

LBCI television said the decrees include officers of the rank colonel and below.

According to media reports, Hariri and caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil have refrained from signing a decree on the promotion of brigadier generals because the number of Christian officers in it is higher than that of the Muslim officers.

“Khalil’s office rejected to receive the decree under the excuse that the minister was not present, which means that the decree on the promotion of brigadier generals was not received by Hariri’s office,” the reports said.