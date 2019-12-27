Object Carrying Hebrew Writings Found on Naameh Shore

An unidentified object carrying Hebrew writings was discovered Friday on the shore of the Lebanese region of Naameh south of Beirut, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

“It washed up to the shore as a result of the strong storm that is lashing Lebanon,” NNA said.

Security agencies arrived on the scene and inspected the object.

“There is speculation that it came from a ship due to the storms or that it is a buoy belonging to one of the Israeli enemy’s ships,” NNA said.

“It is now in the custody of the army, which is inspecting it to determine its identity and source,” the agency added.