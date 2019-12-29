Al-Rahi Warns against Marginalizing 'Any Main Component in Lebanon'

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday warned against “the exclusion or marginalization of any main component in Lebanon,” amid ongoing negotiations to form a new government.

“Lebanon cannot be ruled through hegemony, confrontation or a one-sided government,” al-Rahi cautioned in his Sunday Mass sermon.

“The sacrifices of the young men and women of this positive national uprising should be given their real value so that we don’t push them into despair,” the patriarch said.

Despair would lead to “a negative and destructive revolt,” he warned.

“That’s why we reiterate their demand for the formation of a government independent from the political parties which would bring together a harmonious team of competent and upright experts,” al-Rahi said.

Such a government would “devise and implement a salvation plan under the supervision of parliament, which represents all the components of the Lebanese society,” he added.