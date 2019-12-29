Mobile version

Raad Warns 'Strong' Parties to Control Lebanon if Chaos Prevails

by Naharnet Newsdesk 29 December 2019, 15:29
W460

The head of Hizbullah’s parliamentary bloc MP Mohammed Raad warned Sunday that the “strong” parties would control the country should chaos prevail.

“Some want to implicate the Resistance is something it does not want, but it wants to practice a positive role so that the country does not collapse over the heads of everyone,” Raad said.

“Those who want to be afraid must be afraid of the failure to form a government, because this would lead to chaos, and when the country descends into chaos, the strong parties will control it,” he warned.

“We are trying to repair the falling wall but there are individuals who are still pushing this wall so that it falls, and this is our story with the government that is being formed,” Raad went on to say.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 3
Missing samiam 29 December 2019, 15:33

Threats against from the iranian resistance---guess what, people see what you guys are going with Diab and you guys are getting mad. Your so called 'experts' are nothing more than party shills, so in other words, you change the names, but not the faces.

People right now aren't against kizb, but they soon will be with their recent stances

Reply Report
Thumb justin 29 December 2019, 16:31

Raad Warns 'Strong' Parties to Control Lebanon if Chaos Prevails

Does he consider his party a 'Strong' party?

Veiled but obvious threat!

Reply Report
Thumb canadianleb 29 December 2019, 16:40

This is nothing more than threat. Basically he is saying "it is our way or no way at all". What he fails to understand the Shia community is no longer following him or his party blindly.

Reply Report