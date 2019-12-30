Report: 'Shiite Duo' Agrees to Formation of Technocrat Govt.

Hizbullah and the AMAL Movement have agreed with Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab on the formation of a purely technocrat government, sources close to Diab said.

“The government will not comprise figures from the outgoing government,” the sources added in remarks to al-Jadeed TV.

“The government’s line-up has reached the stage of the final selection of some names and a large number of portfolios and candidates have been finalized,” the sources said.

As for the representation of women, the sources said there will be five to seven female ministers.

Three candidates are meanwhile being considered for the interior portfolio and it will likely go to a retired officer who hails from Akkar while the telecom portfolio will be allocated to a figure from Tripoli, the sources added.

Revealing that Hizbullah and AMAL have agreed with Diab on “the principle of a technocrat government,” the sources said economic expert Ghazi Wazni has agreed to be named as finance minister while Ziad Baroud will be appointed justice minister and Demianos Qattar will be named foreign minister.

“The PM-designate has met with all those nominated to become ministers and President Michel Aoun has largely cooperated with the PM-designate and he was positive and did not cling to any candidate,” the sources added.

Noting that the government might be formed in the early days of 2020 pending the arrival of some would-be ministers from abroad, the sources said the issue of merging some portfolios is the last point that is being mulled.