Iran Summons Envoy over U.S. 'Warmongering'
Tehran summoned an official from the Swiss embassy, which represents U.S. interests in Iran, to complain about American "warmongering" in neighboring Iraq, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
"The Swiss charge d'affaires was summoned to the foreign ministry... over stances of American officials with regards to developments in Iraq," the ministry said.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran conveyed its strong protest... over warmongering remarks made by American officials which are in violation of the United Nations Charter," it added.
Is Iraq part of Iran??? We should summon the Iranian terrorist ambassador in Lebanon over warmongering in syria...
Iran feels that it has the exclusive right to do what it wants spreading its hatred and terror across the M.E. unabated. They obviously got their nose bent out of shape with the quick response from the US in Iraq. Trump is a new lesson for them to adjust to unlike the weak foreign policies of Obama.
