Nasrallah to Speak during Dahieh Rally Commemorating Soleimani

by Naharnet Newsdesk 03 January 2020, 17:03
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will make a speech Sunday during a rally that will be held in Beirut’s southern suburbs to commemorate slain top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Hizbullah’s al-Manar TV said the rally will be held at 2:30 pm.

In a written statement issued earlier in the day, Nasrallah said that "meting out the appropriate punishment to these criminal assassins... will be the responsibility and task of all resistance fighters worldwide."

"We will carry a flag on all battlefields and all fronts and we will step up the victories of the axis of resistance with the blessing of his pure blood," Nasrallah added.

Soleimani and al-Muhandis were killed late Thursday in a U.S. drone strike on Baghdad airport.

Iran has warned of "severe revenge" and said arch-enemy the United States bore responsibility for the consequences.

Comments 14
Thumb eagledawn 03 January 2020, 17:06

The day this evil Iranian sectarian terrorist is brutally and violently murdered is the day we celebrate our true independence.

Thumb s.o.s 03 January 2020, 18:49

الله اكبر

Thumb gebran_sons 03 January 2020, 17:07

Finally the paper tiger has deflated. While Iran uses proxy for its international crimes, whether justified or not, the US needs no masks to pursue criminals.

Thumb zahle_nights007 03 January 2020, 18:30

"Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will make a speech Sunday"
Do we really care?

Do you remember Feiruz's song?
Amberoohoo metl refoof snoonu; taht nejoom a lyle mesharedeen...

Thumb thepatriot 03 January 2020, 19:13

"We will carry a flag on all battlefields and all fronts and we will step up the victories of the axis of resistance with the blessing of his pure blood," Nasrallah added.

... he's definitely on drugs...

Thumb lebnanfirst 03 January 2020, 20:02

The drug he's on is called spineless Obama, here comes a much more potent drug called crazy Trump.

Heed the message and leave us alone.

Thumb thepatriot 03 January 2020, 19:14

On another note... if the US keep on toughening up... this rat might be next!

Missing keserwaniaseel 03 January 2020, 20:02

Hahah معاز

Missing keserwaniaseel 03 January 2020, 20:03

Inshallah you are next

Thumb scorpyonn 03 January 2020, 20:28

Here we go- a state within a state. Thanks to those blasted Iranians. It's time the US acts- no more diplomacy. These prehistoric animals only understand the language of force.

Thumb scorpyonn 03 January 2020, 20:29

I'm sure this clown is cowering in his bunker waiting for the next strike.

Thumb s.o.s 03 January 2020, 20:54

Israel said it didn’t want to kill him, so he’s got nothing to fear. They want him around because he’s predictable...

Missing un520 03 January 2020, 22:37

He will speak....if he live that long...

Thumb whyaskwhy 04 January 2020, 00:23

He will be recording his message from the Rat lair 300ft below the ground and the memorable speech will fall on the deaf ears of his sheep who are there only because they have to be.
He is thinking twice about going to the bathroom now not to mention breathing lol.

