Nasrallah to Speak during Dahieh Rally Commemorating Soleimani
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will make a speech Sunday during a rally that will be held in Beirut’s southern suburbs to commemorate slain top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.
Hizbullah’s al-Manar TV said the rally will be held at 2:30 pm.
In a written statement issued earlier in the day, Nasrallah said that "meting out the appropriate punishment to these criminal assassins... will be the responsibility and task of all resistance fighters worldwide."
"We will carry a flag on all battlefields and all fronts and we will step up the victories of the axis of resistance with the blessing of his pure blood," Nasrallah added.
Soleimani and al-Muhandis were killed late Thursday in a U.S. drone strike on Baghdad airport.
Iran has warned of "severe revenge" and said arch-enemy the United States bore responsibility for the consequences.
The day this evil Iranian sectarian terrorist is brutally and violently murdered is the day we celebrate our true independence.
Finally the paper tiger has deflated. While Iran uses proxy for its international crimes, whether justified or not, the US needs no masks to pursue criminals.
"Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will make a speech Sunday"
Do we really care?
Do you remember Feiruz's song?
Amberoohoo metl refoof snoonu; taht nejoom a lyle mesharedeen...
... he's definitely on drugs...
Here we go- a state within a state. Thanks to those blasted Iranians. It's time the US acts- no more diplomacy. These prehistoric animals only understand the language of force.
He will be recording his message from the Rat lair 300ft below the ground and the memorable speech will fall on the deaf ears of his sheep who are there only because they have to be.
He is thinking twice about going to the bathroom now not to mention breathing lol.