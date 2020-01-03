Nasrallah to Speak during Dahieh Rally Commemorating Soleimani

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will make a speech Sunday during a rally that will be held in Beirut’s southern suburbs to commemorate slain top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Hizbullah’s al-Manar TV said the rally will be held at 2:30 pm.

In a written statement issued earlier in the day, Nasrallah said that "meting out the appropriate punishment to these criminal assassins... will be the responsibility and task of all resistance fighters worldwide."

"We will carry a flag on all battlefields and all fronts and we will step up the victories of the axis of resistance with the blessing of his pure blood," Nasrallah added.

Soleimani and al-Muhandis were killed late Thursday in a U.S. drone strike on Baghdad airport.

Iran has warned of "severe revenge" and said arch-enemy the United States bore responsibility for the consequences.