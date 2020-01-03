Raad Says Up to Iran, Iraq Leaders to Decide How to Respond to Soleimani Killing
The head of Hizbullah’s parliamentary bloc MP Mohammed Raad on Friday said the U.S. assassination of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and senior Iraqi militant Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis is a “cowardly attack” that “will not go unpunished.”
But he noted that “it is up to the leaderships of these two great figures to determine the level of the response.”
“Although everyone who belongs to the axis of resistance sees himself concerned with taking part in the response, because they (Soleimani and al-Muhandis) don’t represent themselves but rather every drop of blood that runs in our veins,” Raad added.
“The days are coming and war is several rounds and our nation shall be satisfied,” the lawmaker went on to say.
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has said that "meting out the appropriate punishment... will be the responsibility and task of all resistance fighters worldwide."
Soleimani and al-Muhandis were killed late Thursday in a U.S. drone strike on Baghdad airport.
Iran has warned of "severe revenge" and said arch-enemy the United States bore responsibility for the consequences.
