Akkar Banks Closed after Tension

Banks in Akkar’s Halba and al-Abdeh areas were closed on Saturday after a day of tension in one of the banks that saw scuffles and tear gas bombs hurled inside.

All the banks closed their doors “until further notice” based on a decision of the Association of Banks in Lebanon.

ABL issued a notice on Friday protesting what happened in BLOM bank in Halba when security forces scuffled with protesters “insisting that the bank pays the dues of one of the depositors.”

The bank’s facades were shattered in the scuffle and so were the furniture inside.

Videos circulated on social media have shown tear gas grenade hurled inside the bank to disperse the protesters.

Amid a spiraling financial crisis, Lebanese banks have imposed informal withdrawal limits of a maximum $300 a week and totally halted transfers abroad. Anti-government protesters, who largely blame the country's dire economy on corrupt politicians, say the limits are illegal and have turned their ire against bank officials and the financial sector.