Nancy Ajram Husband Kills Burglar who Enters Their Villa

The husband of Lebanese popstar Nancy Ajram shot dead a burglar who broke into the couple’s villa in the Keserwan area of New Sehayleh at dawn Sunday.

The National News Agency identified the masked and armed robber as 31-year-old Syrian national Mohammed Hasan al-Moussa.

Ajram’s agent, Jiji Lamara, said Ajram was lightly injured in the incident.

CCTV footage shows the burglar carrying Ajram’s purse inside the villa and looking for items to steal before encountering the popstar’s husband, Fadi al-Hashem.

The husband carries a chair to confront the robber at this point, as the burglar brandishes a gun and asks him to put down the chair and get inside.

Al-Hashem said al-Moussa then asked him to give him money from his jacket, which he did, before the robber asked him where “the gold is stored.”

“Don’t oblige me to hurt you, Mr. Fadi, let your wife come here immediately,” the husband quotes the slain robber as saying.

A number of young men then arrive on the scene at Ajram’s request.

CCTV footage shows them searching for the burglar before he appears and threatens them with his gun.

He then enters the room of the couple’s children, as al-Hashem manages to get his own gun.

“I ran to him like a Kamikaze, I wanted to tear him apart, even if he shoots me,” al-Hashem says in remarks carried by MTV.

The CCTV footage then shows what appears to be the exchange of gunfire that left al-Moussa dead.

The husband has meanwhile been ordered arrested by Mount Lebanon Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun for further investigations.