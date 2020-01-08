Reports: No Changes Introduced to Diab's Latest Line-Up

Sources close to Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab on Wednesday denied that any changes have been introduced to the latest cabinet line-up that he has presented to President Michel Aoun, including the appointment of Demianos Qattar as a minister.

“The PM-designate is the one forming the government and he has conducted complete consultations that have never returned to square one,” the sources told LBCI TV.

The rebuttal about Qattar came after MTV reported that “all former ministers have been excluded from the cabinet line-up.” Qattar served as finance minister in Najib Miqati’s 2005 government.

Sources close to Diab also denied to al-Jadeed TV that the proposed 18-minister technocrat cabinet has been shelved or that the parties are once again considering a “techno-political” government.

“The only format that he is still clinging to is a government of experts composed of 18 ministers,” the sources added.

Some observers have suggested that Hizbullah and its allies might anew call for a techno-political government in light of the Iranian-American escalation in the region.