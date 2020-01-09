Jumblat Says Carlos Ghosn Should Be Energy Minister

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat on Thursday suggested that ex-chairman of Nissan-Renault Carlos Ghosn be named as Lebanon’s energy minister.

“Awaiting the Japanese strict judicial ruling and awaiting the opinion of justice in Lebanon in a lawless state in the case of Carlos Ghosn, I suggest his appointment as energy minister to replace the controlling gang that caused this massive deficit and rejects reform,” said Jumblat in a tweet.

“Carlos Ghosn has built an empire, perhaps we can benefit from his experience,” added Jumblat.

Fugitive auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn was interrogated on Thursday by Lebanon’s State Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat over the content of the Interpol red notice issued by Japan’s judiciary, which accuses him of offenses committed on Japanese soil and demands his arrest.

Ghosn, who is Lebanese and also holds French and Brazilian passports, was expected to go on trial in Tokyo in April. In statements, he has said he fled to avoid "political persecution" by a "rigged Japanese justice system." He also said that he alone organized his departure from Japan and that his wife, Carole, played no role.